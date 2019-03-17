IBM Retirement Fund Has $740,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 24,302.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 743,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

ZTS stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $521,911.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,044.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,209 shares of company stock worth $38,120,373. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IBM Retirement Fund Has $740,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/ibm-retirement-fund-has-740000-position-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.