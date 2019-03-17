Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 2,014 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 4.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,105,711.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 816,440 shares in the company, valued at $66,948,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/hutchinson-capital-management-ca-sells-2014-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.