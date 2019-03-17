Huobi Pool Token Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (HPT)

Huobi Pool Token (CURRENCY:HPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Huobi Pool Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Pool Token has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Pool Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $688,018.00 worth of Huobi Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00392657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.01691570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00233392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Huobi Pool Token Token Profile

Huobi Pool Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Huobi Pool Token is www.huobipool.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Huobi Pool Token Token Trading

Huobi Pool Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Pool Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

