Huntsman Co. (HUN) Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 937.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,597 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Huntsman worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 320,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 769,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 296,693 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 186.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

