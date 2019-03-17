Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 451.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 172,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $249,699.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 667,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

