HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.33 million and $6,417.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.02281981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00480489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023567 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020726 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006692 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

