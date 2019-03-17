Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of SendGrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SendGrid by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SendGrid by 2,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 545,483 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in SendGrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SendGrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. SendGrid Inc has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.63 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, SVP Michael Tognetti sold 79,922 shares of SendGrid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $3,902,591.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carrie Palin sold 2,494 shares of SendGrid stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $101,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,291 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

