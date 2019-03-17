Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 34,102 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essent Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,776,423.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

