Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.39 Million Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of ABM Industries worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 117.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,401,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Sidoti dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CL King downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $106,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $103,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $549,240 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

