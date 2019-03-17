Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,825,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 930,211 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.
In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.