Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,825,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 930,211 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/hope-bancorp-hope-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.