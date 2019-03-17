Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $247,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

