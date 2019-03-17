HMS (HMSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 712,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 677,457 shares.The stock last traded at $32.46 and had previously closed at $32.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSY. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get HMS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. HMS’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 39,393 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $1,364,573.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,907,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 464,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/hms-hmsy-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.