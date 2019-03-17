HighPoint Resources (HPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,453,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,557 shares.The stock last traded at $2.35 and had previously closed at $2.30.

Several research firms have commented on HPR. MKM Partners began coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.83 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 3.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

