Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $18.48. 577,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,083. The stock has a market cap of $337.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

