Hexx (HXX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Hexx has a total market cap of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hexx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.03500341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.01538711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.04090450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.01328322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00111088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.01372732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00335020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

