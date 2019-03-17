Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $31,252.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 127,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

