Hercules Capital (HTGC) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Wedbush

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTGC. B. Riley lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

HTGC opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

