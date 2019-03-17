HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Receives €75.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.78 ($88.11).

Several research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

ETR:HEI traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €65.42 ($76.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

