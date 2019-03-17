HEAT Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. HEAT has a total market cap of $781,642.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. In the last week, HEAT has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.01707491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00231770 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00028530 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012279 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 39,531,357 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

