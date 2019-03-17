Head-To-Head Review: Re/Max (RMAX) & MDJM (MDJH)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MDJM alerts:

This table compares MDJM and Re/Max’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $5.53 million 7.98 $1.16 million N/A N/A Re/Max $212.63 million 3.18 $27.04 million $2.02 18.86

Re/Max has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MDJM and Re/Max, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Re/Max 2 2 4 0 2.25

Re/Max has a consensus price target of $49.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Re/Max’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Re/Max is more favorable than MDJM.

Dividends

Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MDJM does not pay a dividend. Re/Max pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Re/Max shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Re/Max shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Re/Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Re/Max 12.72% 84.43% 13.18%

Summary

Re/Max beats MDJM on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Tianjin, China.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.