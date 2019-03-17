Head-To-Head Contrast: Yingli Green Energy (YGE) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yingli Green Energy and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Yingli Green Energy currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 82.52%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.48%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor -6.60% 12.18% 4.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 4.26 -$26.32 million $0.22 58.68

Yingli Green Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Yingli Green Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

