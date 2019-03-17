Head-To-Head Comparison: TranSwitch (TXCCQ) versus Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TranSwitch does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 4.62 -$179.09 million $0.85 23.69

TranSwitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TranSwitch and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 2 16 0 2.89

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TranSwitch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group -6.25% 8.19% 6.28%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which includes Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into various end devices, including enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom and application-specific integrated circuits; and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. for enabling wireless infrastructure networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

