Head to Head Comparison: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) vs. American Energy Group (AEGG)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

9.4% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sabine Royalty Trust and American Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 94.34% 823.90% 583.95% American Energy Group N/A N/A -3,167.11%

Dividends

Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. American Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and American Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $37.20 million 17.95 $34.72 million N/A N/A American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Group.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats American Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.