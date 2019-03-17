Head to Head Analysis: Spindle (SPDL) vs. Moneygram International (MGI)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spindle and Moneygram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 1.01 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Moneygram International $1.45 billion 0.09 -$24.00 million $0.43 5.33

Spindle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A -3,950.53% Moneygram International -1.66% -6.98% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spindle and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Moneygram International 2 1 0 0 1.33

Moneygram International has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 85.59%. Given Moneygram International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Spindle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spindle has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moneygram International beats Spindle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

