H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $25.62 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $345.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 767,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,994.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,854.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,494,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

