HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $39,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $111.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $112.56.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

