HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCP by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in HCP by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCP by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,425,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

