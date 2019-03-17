Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Deutz (DEZ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.56 ($9.95).

Deutz stock opened at €6.30 ($7.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Deutz has a 12 month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of €8.76 ($10.19).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

