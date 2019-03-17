Harvest Masternode Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (HC)

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Harvest Masternode Coin has a market capitalization of $21,937.00 and $0.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005447 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin Profile

Harvest Masternode Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 4,776,428 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,859 coins. The official website for Harvest Masternode Coin is www.harvestcoin.org . Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin . The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Masternode Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Masternode Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

