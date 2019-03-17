Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Langen Mcalenn raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $499,527.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 33,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.