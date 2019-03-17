Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harris by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Harris by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Shares of HRS opened at $160.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Harris Co. has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

