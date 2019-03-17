Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS.A) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. Its control and automation products include encapsulated machine tool industrial control transformers, industrial open core and coil control transformers, general purpose enclosed transformers, encapsulated control transformers, energy efficient drive isolation transformers, reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

