Hamilton Bancorp (HBK) and PB Bancorp (PBBI) Head-To-Head Review

Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hamilton Bancorp alerts:

Hamilton Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Bancorp -16.51% -6.34% -0.68% PB Bancorp 20.44% 5.03% 0.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of PB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.49 -$6.04 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $20.09 million 4.28 $3.12 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Bancorp.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hamilton Bancorp does not pay a dividend. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hamilton Bancorp and PB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PB Bancorp beats Hamilton Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.