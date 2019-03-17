GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

