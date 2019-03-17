GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 56,930 Shares of Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,173,000 after acquiring an additional 213,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,371,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,173,000 after acquiring an additional 213,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,216,000 after acquiring an additional 323,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 358,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 263,953 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Schneider National news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,379,424.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $5,293,812.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,666,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

