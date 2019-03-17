GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $408,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. ValuEngine raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $27.84 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

