GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 8,825 U.S. Bancorp (USB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

