Grid+ Market Capitalization Achieves $5.67 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $152.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grid+

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

