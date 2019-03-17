Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,660 shares of company stock worth $1,099,248 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

