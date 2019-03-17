Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,121 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

LB opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $41.27.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 69.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-boosts-position-in-l-brands-inc-lb.html.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.