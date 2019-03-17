Gravity (GRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of GRVY opened at $64.10 on Friday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of -1.09.

Get Gravity alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 449.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 159,325 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.