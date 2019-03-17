Gold Reserve (GDRZF) and Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Critical Survey

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -0.63% -0.55% Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

56.4% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Sibanye Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $170.69 million 1.51 $89.51 million N/A N/A Sibanye Gold $3.83 billion 0.27 -$189.00 million ($0.04) -103.00

Gold Reserve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gold Reserve and Sibanye Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Gold 2 0 1 0 1.67

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Gold Reserve on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold doré; recycles PGMs from catalytic materials and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

