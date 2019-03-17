Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report released on Wednesday.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 114.67 ($1.50).

GOCO stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of $305.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gocompare.Com Group will post 704.000019037747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Peter Wood bought 17,783,588 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,381,496.32 ($14,871,940.83). Also, insider Adrian Webb bought 15,000 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,936.10). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,798,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,169,691.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

