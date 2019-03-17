GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Shares Up 6%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.10. 782,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 248,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLYC. BidaskClub cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $522.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.76.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

