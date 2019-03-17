Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,306 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 14.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth $821,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

