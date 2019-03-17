GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

GNMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GNMK stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.59.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 107.77% and a negative net margin of 71.37%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 26,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $212,563.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 401,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Mendel sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $31,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,936 shares of company stock valued at $980,532 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 352,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

