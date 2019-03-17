GenesisX (XGS) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $97,169.00 and $837.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00063256 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.03744314 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010346 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 6,988,792 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.