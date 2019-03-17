General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,788.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,531,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,466,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,852 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $33,087,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1,566.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685,139 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Guggenheim began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/general-mills-inc-gis-shares-bought-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.