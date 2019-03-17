General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191,273 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

