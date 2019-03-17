Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

GEMD has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 126.67 ($1.66).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.